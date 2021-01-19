Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 784 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

BST opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

