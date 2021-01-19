Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 372 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

NYSE PSA opened at $224.39 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

