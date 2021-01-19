Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 453 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

DAL opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

