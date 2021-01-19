Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,854 shares of company stock worth $10,226,680. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

