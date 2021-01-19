IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $893,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

