Morgan Stanley Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $106.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

RGA stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

