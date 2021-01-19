ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.09.

OKE opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

