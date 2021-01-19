Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 588,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

