Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Hold

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

