IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. Analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

