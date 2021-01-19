Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
HLAN opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.