IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,314 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

