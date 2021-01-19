Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$139.67 million for the quarter.

