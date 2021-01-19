Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.24 Per Share

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiyo Yuden in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

