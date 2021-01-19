Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 308.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 96,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 765,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

