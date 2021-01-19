IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,969 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

UDR stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.