IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in WestRock by 98.6% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth about $15,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

WRK stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

