IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

