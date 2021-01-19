IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,112,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.