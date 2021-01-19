Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $93.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

