Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period.

Shares of GHYB opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

