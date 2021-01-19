Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 100.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.