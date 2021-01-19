Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $399,000 Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verso worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 278.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

VRS stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.