Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 98,097 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

