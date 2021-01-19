7,200 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $55,651.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,764 shares of company stock worth $3,394,353 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

