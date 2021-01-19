Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $434,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of AXP opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

