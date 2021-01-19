Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $136.60 on Monday. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

