Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.