Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $467,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in AMERCO by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $473.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $487.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

