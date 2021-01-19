Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,449,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,445,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

