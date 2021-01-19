Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

