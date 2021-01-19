Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,785 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

