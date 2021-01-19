Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) alerts:

TSE TMQ opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,411,578.94. Also, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$382,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,020,253.87.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.