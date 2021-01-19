Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$33.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.69.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$17.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.