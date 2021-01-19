ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 25 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 25 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

