RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTL. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.11 ($44.84).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.