Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €640.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €640.00 ($752.94) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €563.00 ($662.35) on Tuesday. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €578.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €550.12.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.