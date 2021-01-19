Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,815 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,817.09 ($23.74).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,409.80 ($18.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.58.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.