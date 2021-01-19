WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.89. The company had revenue of C$62.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

