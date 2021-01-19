Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,575,000 after buying an additional 232,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

