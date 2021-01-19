Belden Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belden in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

NYSE BDC opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Belden by 1.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after buying an additional 223,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Belden by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

