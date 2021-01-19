boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of boohoo group in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB cut shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

boohoo group stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

