Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.34. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.02 million and a P/E ratio of -19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

