Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Harold Andersen Purchases 336 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen bought 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$465,838.93.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$34.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.76. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of C$19.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

