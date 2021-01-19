Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc, through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage.

