Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,500 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,845,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 3.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after acquiring an additional 624,388 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of News by 771.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 516,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 394,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.