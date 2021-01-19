Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, CEO Dale Richard Foster acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,016.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,629.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,295 shares of company stock worth $194,820. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

