Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

