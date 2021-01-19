Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

RWT opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $968.19 million, a P/E ratio of 287.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

