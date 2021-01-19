Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $492,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:MOS opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

